Brighton and Hove Albion have been on the receiving end of some tough VAR calls in the Premier League this season

Premier League table without VAR gallery: Where Brighton, Brentford, Fulham, Liverpool and Newcastle would sit in battle for Europe

Brighton and Hove Albion continue push for European qualification this season – but where would they sit in the Premier League without VAR

By Derren Howard
1 hour ago
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 3:56pm

Albion were hugely impressive once again last Saturday as they swept Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool aside with a 3-0 victory at the Amex Stadium. Solly March scored twice and Danny Welbeck added the gloss with a well-taken third as the Seagulls moved up to seventh in the league standings. Once again however there was a spot of VAR controversy and not for the first time this season, Brighton were on the wrong end of a call. The first half incident saw March upended in the box by away goalkeeper Alisson and a penalty was awarded by on-field referee Darren England. Albion though were denied a chance to open the scoring from the spot after the video technology brought the play back and spotted an offside in the build-up – much to the frustration of those in attendance. Fortunately for De Zerbi’s men it had little impact on the result and they travel to Leicester this Saturday in confident mood having won three of their last four top flight matches. But where would Brighton and all their Premier League rivals sit without VAR and how would impact the top six race as Fulham, Brentford, Brighton, Newcastle, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham jostle for position behind the top three of Arsenal, Man City and Man United?

Sussex World takes a look...

1. Brentford

The Bees are currently eighth in the table and have had the most VAR decisions go their way with net score of +4. Three calls have gone against them with seven going their way.

Photo: Richard Heathcote

2. Fulham

Fulham are currently sixth in the table and have a VAR net score of +4. Two calls have gone against them with six going their way.

Photo: Stu Forster

3. Newcastle

Eddie Howe's men are currently third in the table and have a VAR net score of +4. Two calls have gone against them with six going their way.

Photo: Michael Regan

4. Liverpool

Liverpool are currently sixth in the table and have a VAR net score of +3. Two calls have gone against them with five going their way.

Photo: Mike Hewitt

