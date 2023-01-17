Albion were hugely impressive once again last Saturday as they swept Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool aside with a 3-0 victory at the Amex Stadium. Solly March scored twice and Danny Welbeck added the gloss with a well-taken third as the Seagulls moved up to seventh in the league standings. Once again however there was a spot of VAR controversy and not for the first time this season, Brighton were on the wrong end of a call. The first half incident saw March upended in the box by away goalkeeper Alisson and a penalty was awarded by on-field referee Darren England. Albion though were denied a chance to open the scoring from the spot after the video technology brought the play back and spotted an offside in the build-up – much to the frustration of those in attendance. Fortunately for De Zerbi’s men it had little impact on the result and they travel to Leicester this Saturday in confident mood having won three of their last four top flight matches. But where would Brighton and all their Premier League rivals sit without VAR and how would impact the top six race as Fulham, Brentford, Brighton, Newcastle, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham jostle for position behind the top three of Arsenal, Man City and Man United?