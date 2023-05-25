Edit Account-Sign Out
By Derren Howard
Published 25th May 2023, 16:04 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 16:34 BST

Albion gained the point they required to seal a Europa League spot last night thanks to a thrilling 1-1 draw with Premier League champions Man City at the Amex Stadium.

It's been a brilliant season for Roberto De Zerbi's team as they secured sixth place – their highest ever Premier League finish – and did so in style. The brand of football the Italian has introduced has been widely praised, delivered numerous goals and given fans at the Amex plenty to cheer.

VAR has times gone against the Seagulls at times this campaign, although they did get lucky last night when City's top-scorer Erling Haaland had a late strike ruled out. Haaland looked to have claimed a late winner but his close-range header from Cole Palmer’s cross was ruled out after VAR spotted a shirt pull on Albion defender Levi Colwill.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola was visibly angered by the decision after seeing a replay on the big screen inside the ground and was later shown a yellow card by referee Simon Hooper for his ongoing protestations.

Here's how does the Premier League looks without VAR and how it has impacted the race for Europe...

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi has guided his team to the Europa League

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi has guided his team to the Europa League

