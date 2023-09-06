Premier League table without VAR: Where Brighton, Chelsea, Tottenham and Man United would sit

Brighton and Hove Albion have enjoyed a very good start to the Premier League season – but where they and their divisional rivals sit without VAR?

As the Premier League machine pauses for the international break, Brighton are sixth in the table having recorded three wins and one loss in their first four fixtures of the new campaign.

A 4-1 opening day victory against newly-promoted Luton Town was swiftly followed by the same 4-1 score line as they thumped Wolves at Molineux.

The only defeat so far came against West Ham as David Moyes' team were in ruthless mood to record a 3-1 triumph at the American Express Stadium.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has guided his team to three wins and one loss so far this term

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi promised his side would hit back and they did so in emphatic fashion with 3-1 win against Eddie Howe's Newcastle thanks to a stunning hat-trick from 18-year-old striker Evan Ferguson. It was a fine display from Ferguson and it has since prompted rumours of champions Man City preparing a mega-money transfer for the Ireland international.

Brighton resume their league campaign on September 16 at Erik ten Hag's Man United. Ten Hag's team have had a stuttering start to the season and last time out lost 3-1 at Arsenal.

Predictably there have already been a number of controversial incidents involving VAR for Brighton and their rivals – including Chelsea, Tottenham and Man United – leaving players, fans and managers frustrated.

Here, we have looked at the fledgling league table and how it might look without the involement of Stockley Park's video technology.

We have factored in VAR calls that led goals chalked off or awarded by VAR, including penalties.

20th: Burnley Estimated points without VAR: 0. Change: 0. 19th: Luton Town Estimated points without VAR: 0. Change: 0. 18th: Everton Estimated points without VAR: 1. Change: 0. 17th: Sheffield United Estimated points without VAR: 1. Change: 0. 16th: Bournemouth Estimated points without VAR: 2. Change: 0. 15th: Wolves Estimated points without VAR: 3. Change: 0. 14th: Newcastle United Estimated points without VAR: 3. Change: 0.

13th: Fulham Estimated points without VAR: 4. Change: 0. 12th: Chelsea Estimated points without VAR: 4. Change: 0. 11th: Brentford Estimated points without VAR: 5. Change: -1. 10th: Aston Villa Estimated points without VAR: 6. Change: 0. 9th: Nottingham Forest Estimated points without VAR: 6.Change: 0. 8th: Man United Estimated points without VAR: 7. Change: 0. 7th: Crystal Palace Estimated points without VAR: 7. Change: 0.

