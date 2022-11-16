Brighton and Hove Albion have been on the receiving end of some contentious VAR calls so far this season – but how would the Premier League table look without the video technology?

Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi and his players were puzzled last week during the 2-1 loss against Aston as to why they were not awarded a penalty when Lucas Digne wiped out Albion midfielder Solly March in the box.

The replays clearly showed March was fouled by the Aston Villa defender but for reasons unknown, the referee on VAR duty, Jarred Gillet, allowed play to continue after the review.

Former Premier League Dermot Gallagher and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher both agreed it should have been awarded and Albion were denied their chance from the spot.

Albion are far from alone however and It is one of many incidents across the Premier League this season as on-field decisions have been changed 48 times in total after VAR intervention.

Changes to on-pitch calls have seen 16 extra goals awarded, while 15 have been chalked off following guidance from Stockley Park.

Here’s how the overturned decisions have impacted the Premier League table as we embark upon the World Cup break...

1. Arsenal Points 37 - Position change (=) Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

2. Man City Points 35 - Positional change (=) Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS Photo Sales

3. Tottenham Points 31 - Positional change (+1) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. Newcastle Points 29 - Positional change (-1) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales