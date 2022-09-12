Premier League table without VAR – where Brighton, Chelsea, West Ham, Tottenham, Arsenal and Fulham would place

Brighton and Hove Albion were on the receiving end of a harsh VAR call during their Premier League victory against Leicester at the Amex Stadium

Brighton themselves were on the receiving end of a harsh call during their win against Leicester at the Amex Stadium last time out when Alexis Mac Allister 25-yard pildriver was ruled out by VAR – due to a narrow offside in the build-up.

Luckily for high-flying Albion, it did not impact the result that day but other teams have not been quite so lucky.

Fans want to see vast improvements in how VAR is used in the Premier League, according to the Football Supporters’ Association.

There were a string of VAR controversies in the last round of top-flight fixtures, with the Premier League asking for information from the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) organisation which manages referees concerning the decisions to disallow goals for West Ham and Newcastle on Saturday.

PGMOL accepts incorrect decisions were made in those incidents. The VAR at the Newcastle match, Lee Mason, has not been given a Premier League appointment for the next round of matches

The controversies have reopened the debate about how VAR is used.

But how would the table look without it? This table does not take into account if the VAR decisions were correct. It shows how the Premier League table would look without it.

Man City

Points gained/lost with VAR, -2Points without VAR, 16

Arsenal

Points gained/lost with VAR: 0,Points without VAR: 14

Tottenham

Points gained/lost with VAR, 0Points without VAR, 14

Brighton

Points gained/lost with VAR, 0Points without VAR, 13

Man United

Points gained/lost with VAR, 0Points without VAR, 12

Brentford

Points gained/lost with VAR, -1Points without VAR, 10

Liverpool

Points gained/lost with VAR, 1Points without VAR, 8

Leeds

Points gained/lost with VAR: 0Points without VAR: 8

Chelsea

Points gained/lost with VAR: 2Points without VAR: 8

Wolves

Points gained/lost with VAR: -2Points without VAR: 8

Newcastle

Points gained/lost with VAR: 0Points without VAR: 7

Southampton

Points gained/lost with VAR: 0Points without VAR: 7

Bournemouth

Points gained/lost with VAR: 0Points without VAR: 7

Crystal Palace

Points gained/lost with VAR: 1Points without VAR: 7

Fulham

Points gained/lost with VAR: 2Points without VAR: 6

Everton

Points gained/lost with VAR: -2Points without VAR: 6

West Ham

Points gained/lost with VAR: -1Points without VAR: 5

Aston Villa

Points gained/lost with VAR: 0Points without VAR: 4

Nottingham Forest

Points gained/lost with VAR: 0Points without VAR: 4

Leicester City