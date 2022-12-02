The Premier League has had had it’s fair share of VAR controversies this season – but how would the table look without the video referee?

The Premier League remains on hold as the Qatar World Cup progresses to the knock-out stages. Brighton, who are seventh in the table, will resume their campaign at Southampton on Boxing Day and then welcome Arsenal to the Amex Stadium on December 31.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men head to Dubai next week for some warm weather training and will be keen to kick-off the second half of the season in style as they try to maintain their push for Europe.

The table would however look different if VAR had not been in play. Just before the break, Albion were harshly treated when they should have had a clear penalty as Solly March was wiped out by Aston Villa defender Luca Digne in the box but VAR failed to intervene on that occasion.

There were however numerous incidents across the Premier League as on-field decisions were changed 48 times after VAR checks.

A total16 extra goals were awarded and 15 were ruled out after Stockley Park gave their verdicts.

Here’s how those changes affected the Premier League standings...

1. Arsenal Points 37 - Position change (=) Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

2. Man City Points 35 - Positional change (=) Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

3. Tottenham Points 31 - Positional change (+1) Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

4. Newcastle Points 29 - Positional change (-1) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales