Premier League table without VAR - where Brighton, Crystal Palace, West Ham, Tottenham, Arsenal and Brentford would place in final standings

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter enjoyed a successful Premier League season

Graham Potter’s Albion team enjoyed a fine season in the Premier League and finished ninth – their highest ever in the top flight.

They were on the receiving end of a few suspect VAR calls but also benefitted from the technology as well.

The video assistant referee was introduced in the English top flight ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

VAR has got involved on 120 occasions across the 380 Premier League games this season, with all decisions have been overturned with no referee sticking with their on-field decision after being recommended to look at the monitor.

Sussex World have looked at how each decision - whether made rightly or wrongly - has impacted the final standings to see how the table might look without the aid of the video assistant.

For decisions overturned, West Ham (10), Arsenal (9), Brentford (9), Manchester City (8) and Newcastle United (8) benefitted most from Stockley Park's involvement.

Norwich (11), Everton (9), Newcastle (9), Burnley (8), Leicester City (8), Manchester United (8), had the most decisions overturned against them this term.