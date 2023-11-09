Premier League table without VAR: Where Brighton, Tottenham, Arsenal, and Man United would sit

Brighton and Hove Albion have had their fair share of issues with video technology – but where would they and their rivals sit in the Premier League without it?

Brighton were once again on the receiving end of a tough VAR call in last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Everton. Lewis Dunk thought he had powered home a first half leveller at Goodison Park, only for VAR to intervene and rule it out by the very the most miniscule of margins. Tottenham and Arsenal also had their issues to say the least over the weekend, while Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers compared modern football to a computer game after Celtic were hammered 6-0 by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League earlier this week.

it just feels like a computer game now, football,” said Rodgers. “So many visits to the screen, so many influences in the game.

“As time has gone on you see the influence of VAR and the difficulties referees have. There’s a lot of judgements going on away from the field.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has had issues with VAR this season

“It’s not so much the technology, but how it is implemented. It’s not something I enjoy.

“When it first came out I was very much wanting to support it and hoped it would improve the game, because I think everyone thought the utopia of VAR would mean we would lose all these bad decisions.

“But you could argue there’s even more now. There’s a good percentage where it just doesn’t feel right in the game.”

Hard to disagree with that…. But here’s how the Premier League table would look without it…

20th: Sheffield United Points without VAR: 4 Difference: 0

19th: Burnley Points without VAR: 6. Difference: +2.

18th: Bournemouth Points without VAR: 6 Difference: 0

17th: Luton Town Points without VAR: 6. Difference: 0.

16th: Everton Points without VAR: 11 Difference: 0

15th: Fulham Points without VAR: 12 Difference: 0

12th: Chelsea Points without VAR: 12. Difference: -3

8th: Brighton Points without VAR: 18. Difference 0.

7th: Man Utd Points without VAR: 19. Difference +1.

6th: Newcastle United Points without VAR: 20. Difference 0

5th: Aston Villa Points without VAR: 22. Difference 0

4th: Arsenal Points without VAR: 23. Difference -1.

3rd: Liverpool Points without VAR: 23. Difference -1

2nd: Tottenham Points without VAR: 26. Difference 0.