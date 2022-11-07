Premier League team of the week dominated by Brighton, Liverpool and Newcastle as Aston Villa, Leeds United and Crystal Palace stars feature - Gallery
Brighton and Hove Albion moved up to sixth in the Premier League standings after their 3-2 win at Wolves last Saturday.
A number of Albion stars performed superbly at Molineux and two made Garth Crooks' team of the week on the BBC website.
Brighton now have just one Premier League match remaining before the World Cup break and that’s against Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium on Sunday November 13. Villa will arrive full of confidence as the Unai Emery era got off to a flying start at Villa Park yesterday thanks to a 3-1 win against Manchester United.
At the top, Arsenal moved two points clear of Man City thanks to their 1-0 win at Chelsea - Graham Potter's team slip to seventh, behind Brighton.
Newcastle powered to sixth thanks to a 4-1 win at struggling Southampton and Antonio Conte’s Tottenham are still clinging to the top four despite a hard-fought 2-1 loss against Liverpool.
Nottingham Forest continue to prop up the bottom of the table despite their point following a 2-2 draw against Brentford
Here's who made the team of the week...