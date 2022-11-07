A number of Albion stars performed superbly at Molineux and two made Garth Crooks' team of the week on the BBC website.

Brighton now have just one Premier League match remaining before the World Cup break and that’s against Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium on Sunday November 13. Villa will arrive full of confidence as the Unai Emery era got off to a flying start at Villa Park yesterday thanks to a 3-1 win against Manchester United.

At the top, Arsenal moved two points clear of Man City thanks to their 1-0 win at Chelsea - Graham Potter's team slip to seventh, behind Brighton.

Newcastle powered to sixth thanks to a 4-1 win at struggling Southampton and Antonio Conte’s Tottenham are still clinging to the top four despite a hard-fought 2-1 loss against Liverpool.

Nottingham Forest continue to prop up the bottom of the table despite their point following a 2-2 draw against Brentford

Here's who made the team of the week...

1. Alisson Liverpool - GK Garth said: "I rank the Brazilian among my top three keepers in the country and my top five in the world. Playing Spurs away was a tricky game for Liverpool but when you've got a keeper like Alisson between the sticks it makes life much easier." Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2. Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) - D Garth said "The interception by Trippier followed by the pass for Joe Willock to score Newcastle's third goal in their win at Southampton rather typified why the right-back must be a serious consideration for Gareth Southgate's England squad."" Photo: David Cannon Photo Sales

3. William Saliba - Arsenal - D Garth said: "Saliba, Gabriel and Ben White looked as solid as a rock with Saliba looking the pick of the bunch. This kid is a must for France's World Cup squad." Photo: Stuart MacFarlane Photo Sales

4. Lucas Digne - Aston Villa - D Garth said: "Digne is a good player and the type that just might appeal to Emery. I'll be very interested to see where Villa finish the season under Emery - who stays and who goes." Photo: James Gill Photo Sales