Premier League top four race: Huge shift on where Brighton, Newcastle and Tottenham are tipped to finish
The Seagulls are currently sixth in the Premier League with five wins, two defeats and a draw from their first eight fixtures. Roberto De Zerbi's team have scored the most goals in the top flight this term with 20 so far but the goals against remains a big problem. Brighton have shipped 16 – with only the bottom three clubs of Bournemouth, Burnley and Sheffield United conceding more. Ange Postecoglou's impressive Tottenham team currently lead the way with 20 points and are ahead of rivals Arsenal on goal-difference. The usual suspects of Manchester City and Liverpool are third and fourth respectively, with Aston Villa fifth and the Seagulls next in fifth. West Ham and Newcastle are also in the chasing pack, with giants Manchester United and Chelsea way back in 10th and 11th.
Here's where Brighton and their top flight rivals are tipped to finish – based on their odds of ending in the top four come May…
1. Man City 1/20 2. Arsenal 1/4 3. Liverpool 1/3 4. Tottenham 5/4 5. Newcastle 7/4 6. Brighton 7/2 7. Man United 9/2 8. Chelsea 9/2 9. Aston Villa 7/1 10. West Ham 33/1.
11. Crystal Palace 200/1 12. Fulham 300/1 13. Nottingham F 300/1 14. Brentford 300/1 15. Wolves 500/1 16. Everton 1000/1 17. Sheffield Utd 1500/1 18. Luton 1500/1 19. Bournemouth 1500/1 20.Burnley 1500/1.