The Seagulls are currently sixth in the Premier League with five wins, two defeats and a draw from their first eight fixtures. Roberto De Zerbi's team have scored the most goals in the top flight this term with 20 so far but the goals against remains a big problem. Brighton have shipped 16 – with only the bottom three clubs of Bournemouth, Burnley and Sheffield United conceding more. Ange Postecoglou's impressive Tottenham team currently lead the way with 20 points and are ahead of rivals Arsenal on goal-difference. The usual suspects of Manchester City and Liverpool are third and fourth respectively, with Aston Villa fifth and the Seagulls next in fifth. West Ham and Newcastle are also in the chasing pack, with giants Manchester United and Chelsea way back in 10th and 11th.