Data experts crunch the numbers for Brighton ahead of the new Premier League season

Brighton and Hove Albion are heavily backed for a top six finish this season.

There has been a surge in support for Fabian Hurzeler's team and The Seagulls have been the most popular bet during experts July in the top six finish market.

Albion, who finished eighth in the Premier League last season, have impressed in pre-season and they have also made a number of additions to their squad as the likes of Stefanos Tzimas, Charalampos Kostoulas, Tommy Watson, Diego Coppola, Maxim De Cuyper and Olivier Boscagli have all signed.

Brighton have lost Joao Pedro following his £60m move to Chelsea, Simon Adingra went to Sunderland for £21m and striker Evan Ferguson is about to move to Roma on loan.

But the pre-season form of attackers Danny Welbeck, Georginio, Kaoru Mitoma, Yankuba Minteh and Matt O'Riley has been encouraging.

Hurzeler's squad looks strong and they can fully focus on the Premier League without competing in Europe.

Brighton are priced 5/1 to finish inside the top six in 2025-26 and have taken 24 per cent of all bets placed so far in July across their platform.

They are 250/1 to win the title, 20/1 for a top four spot, 10/11 for a top half and they have a 3.8 per cent chance of relegation, with odds at 25/1.

Fabian Hurzeler wants top five

Brighton have high hopes for the campaign and new signing Tommy Watson revealed recently that Albion want a top five this season.

“I’m hoping to establish myself as a Premier League player, get a few goals and assists. Hopefully I can fit into the group - I think they can go really far from the snippets I’ve seen.

“I’ve probably been taken aback a bit by the set-up and the training ground, there’s no excuses for me not to kick on here. The coaching staff are great, especially the manager, so demanding.

“The first few sessions have been tough on the body but that’s what I want, I’ve come here for a challenge and a step up, and hopefully I can show my ability.”

The top six predictions

Here’s how the Seagulls compare with their Premier League rivals - including Chelsea and Tottenham - in the race for the top six.

Top six odds: Liverpool 1/16, Arsenal 1/14, Man City 1/12, Chelsea 2/9, Newcastle 8/15, Aston Villa 6/4, Man United 10/11, Tottenham 13/8, Brighton 5/1, Nottingham Forest 7/1, Bournemouth 9/1.

Crystal Palace 9/1, Everton 10/1, Fulham 14/1, West Ham 14/1, Brentford 16/1, Wolves 20/1, Leeds 33/1, Burnley 66/1, Sunderland 66/1.