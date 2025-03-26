Brighton owner and chairman Tony Bloom is a shrewd operator in the transfer market

Premier League clubs are likely to confirm on Thursday that they want to take advantage of an early June transfer window set up by Fifa.

Top-flight clubs are expected to sign off on the new window – which will be open between June 1 and 10 – at a clubs meeting in London on Thursday.

The FIFA Council approved the interim window last October as an option for national associations which had clubs competing in the Club World Cup, but is open to all clubs in the league, not just Club World Cup entrants Manchester City and Chelsea.

The early opening will mean the window cannot remain continuously open until the end of August because FIFA regulations limit closed-season windows to a maximum of 12 weeks.

One option could be to close it for the duration of the Club World Cup, which starts on June 14, then reopen afterwards. The 2024 summer transfer window opened on June 14.

Clubs will also be given an update at Thursday’s shareholders meeting on the introduction of semi-automated offside technology into the FA Cup, but it is thought unlikely it will be brought into the Premier League in time for next week’s midweek fixtures.