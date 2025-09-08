Brighton and Aston Villa played out a goalless draw in their WSL season opener | Natalie Mayhew

Annabel Bassett’s player ratings from the Broadfield Stadium

Brighton Women played out a goalless draw in their WSL season opener against Aston Villa, with the woodwork denying both sides chances to break the deadlock at Broadfield Stadium.

It was a first half in which the final piece of quality evaded both sides, as Aston Villa’s Rachel Daly came closest in the 30th minute when her long-range effort struck the goal’s framework.

Brighton’s new No.1 Chiamaka Nnadozie was also made to work in the first 45, with several saves against Kirsty Hanson ensuring her goal was not to be breached.

The Seagulls looked bright in spells as right-back Rachel McLauchlan forced Sabrina D’Angelo into an early diving save and Fran Kirby rolled a promising opportunity wide of the far post.

While it was Villa manager Natalia Arroyo who made several changes after the interval, with goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck marking her return to WSL action, it was Lionesses’ star Michelle Agyemang who struck the right post for Brighton with her powerful strike.

The Seagulls continued to hold the stronger intent in breaking the deadlock, as a free-kick from captain Maisie Symonds arced just over the top left corner and a vital Anna Patten block denied Agyemang’s close-range attempt.

While Brighton substituted the 19-year-old for new signing and striker Carla Camacho, it was Villa who had the last opportunity of the contest with debutant Lynn Wilms firing her freekick onto the crossbar.

Brighton player ratings

Chiamaka Nnadozie (GK) - 7 The Nigerian displayed a strong showing on her Albion debut, making several saves to deny Hanson and looking comfortable under pressure from Villa’s corner-kicks.

Rachel McLauchlan- 8 The right-back produced a promising display early on by arriving into the box and testing D’Angelo with several strikes, and later occupied deeper positions as she defended well for the Seagulls.

Charlize Rule - 6 The young Brighton centre-back did well to retain possession for the Albion, and calmly distributed the play when under pressure from Villa’s Hanson and Daly.

Moeka Minami - 6 A comfortable display from the Brighton centre-back on her debut, playing out from the back well and intercepting some of the visitors’ advances.

Marisa Olislagers - 6 The left-back did well in containing forward Ebony Salmon, while also playing several searching balls. One of which superbly played Kirby in behind the Villa defence.

Maisie Symonds C - 7 The newly appointed skipper demonstrated her usual tenacity, making several bright runs with the ball and chasing after her midfield opponents. Symond’s freekick came close to opening the scoring, but was just slightly too high.

Jelena Čanković -6 The Brighton midfielder was often involved in the hosts’ build-up play, and displayed an impressive drop of the shoulder and then cross to Seike which should have warranted an assist for the Serbian.

Kiko Seike - 6 The Japan international saw the ball often in the first half, however just lacked the decisive action to breach Villa’s goal. A chance late on in the contest was underwhelmingly headed wide by the forward.

Fran Kirby - 6 A quiet afternoon from Albion’s usual bright spark, with the midfielder disappointingly rolling her shot across goal when played in behind by Olislagers.

Maddison Haley - 6 The young American showed intent to try and latch onto several opportunities inside the six-yard box, but just couldn’t get to the ball ahead of D’Angelo. A header from Haley also flew just over the bar in what was a promising opportunity.

Michelle Agyemang - 6 The returning Arsenal loanee dropped deep in the first half to occupy the Villa defence, with Agyemang later coming close to scoring as she struck the right post.

Brighton substitutes: Nadine Noordam - 6 On in the place of Kirby in the 73rd minute, and helped Brighton to dominate in the latter stages.

Bex Rayner - 6 Replaced Seike in the 73rd minute and looked to occupy Villa’s centre-backs in order to free up Brighton’s midfielders as the side pushed for a winner.

Carla Camacho - N/A Entered the fray for Agyemang as the contest entered six minutes of additional time.