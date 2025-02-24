New manager takes charge in the Eredivisie

Brighton loan Ibrahim Osman will have a new manager as former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Robin van Persie has been appointed at Feyenoord.

The 41-year-old, who won the Premier League title with United in 2013, has signed a deal to take charge of the Dutch club until 2027.

Osman, 20, joined Brighton from Nordsjælland for around £16m last summer and featured in Albion’s pre-season tour of Japan. He was then sent on loan to Feyenoord and has two goals and two assists from six starts in the Eredivisie. Osman has also made six appearances in the Champions League this term, with three starts and he will now have a new man to impress between now and the end of the season.

Brighton loan Ibrahim Osman in action at Feyenoord against RB Salzburg

Van Persie leaves Heerenveen, who are currently ninth in the Eredivisie, after taking seven victories from his 23 games in charge.

Van Persie began his playing career with Feyenoord before moving to Arsenal in 2004 and then to Old Trafford eight years later. A move to Fenerbahce followed and he returned to Feyenoord in 2018, retiring a year later.

“Everyone knows how special my bond with Feyenoord is,” said Van Persie. “I am enormously looking forward, together with a strong staff, to working with the player group at 1908 (the club’s training ground) and then in De Kuip (the stadium), supported by the Legion (fans), playing matches and achieving successes together.”

Feyenoord are third in the Eredivisie, 11 points behind leaders Ajax. They will play Inter Milan in the last 16 of the Champions League.

