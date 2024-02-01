Brighton and Hove Albion still have to conclude some urgent transfer business as the clocks ticks down on deadline day.
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi said at the start of the window that he was keen for four new faces as Brighton battle in the Premier League, the Europa League and the FA Cup.
So far it has been a fairly quiet window by Premier League standards and Brighton – aside from some discreet business – has also kept cards close to their chest this January.
The Seagulls are not known to go big in the January sales and usually prefer to conduct their major transfer business in the summer months. But serious injuries to key players, the demands of the Europa League and the summer loss of midfielders Moises Caicedo and Alexis means the Seagulls are in need of reinforcements in key areas.
Here’s the state of play of their key targets – including talents from Tottenham, Leicester and Sunderland – plus the deals they have already concluded and some maybes...