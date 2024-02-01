BREAKING
£20m-plus bid, a Tottenham maybe and exit confirmed: Latest on the key Brighton transfer deadline stories with hours to go

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League
By Derren Howard
Published 1st Feb 2024, 15:39 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 16:09 GMT

Brighton and Hove Albion still have to conclude some urgent transfer business as the clocks ticks down on deadline day.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi said at the start of the window that he was keen for four new faces as Brighton battle in the Premier League, the Europa League and the FA Cup.

So far it has been a fairly quiet window by Premier League standards and Brighton – aside from some discreet business – has also kept cards close to their chest this January.

The Seagulls are not known to go big in the January sales and usually prefer to conduct their major transfer business in the summer months. But serious injuries to key players, the demands of the Europa League and the summer loss of midfielders Moises Caicedo and Alexis means the Seagulls are in need of reinforcements in key areas.

Here’s the state of play of their key targets – including talents from Tottenham, Leicester and Sunderland – plus the deals they have already concluded and some maybes...

Brighton remain keen on a loan deal for Tottenham's Spain international winger. Given Brighton's recent injuries in this area, this could well be a done deal by the time the window closes.

1. Bryan Gil - likely

As the hours tick down a deal seems unlikely. Brighton offered £20m-plus but Leicester are reportedly holding out for £30m for their star man. But never say never.

2. Dewsbury Hall - getting cold

Striker Caylan Vickers, 19, has agreed to join Brighton from Reading. "It’s done and sealed," posted football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

3. Caylan Vickers - agreed

The young Argentine leftie joined for around £8m on a four-and-a-half year contract until 30 June 2028.

4. Valentin Barco - in the bag

