Brighton and Hove Albion still have to conclude some urgent transfer business as the clocks ticks down on deadline day.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi said at the start of the window that he was keen for four new faces as Brighton battle in the Premier League, the Europa League and the FA Cup.

So far it has been a fairly quiet window by Premier League standards and Brighton – aside from some discreet business – has also kept cards close to their chest this January.

The Seagulls are not known to go big in the January sales and usually prefer to conduct their major transfer business in the summer months. But serious injuries to key players, the demands of the Europa League and the summer loss of midfielders Moises Caicedo and Alexis means the Seagulls are in need of reinforcements in key areas.

Here’s the state of play of their key targets – including talents from Tottenham, Leicester and Sunderland – plus the deals they have already concluded and some maybes...

1 . Bryan Gil - likely Brighton remain keen on a loan deal for Tottenham's Spain international winger. Given Brighton's recent injuries in this area, this could well be a done deal by the time the window closes. Photo: BEN STANSALL

2 . Dewsbury Hall - getting cold As the hours tick down a deal seems unlikely. Brighton offered £20m-plus but Leicester are reportedly holding out for £30m for their star man. But never say never. Photo: Michael Regan

3 . Caylan Vickers - agreed Striker Caylan Vickers, 19, has agreed to join Brighton from Reading. "It’s done and sealed," posted football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Photo: David Price