Brighton & Hove Albion FC manager Roberto De Zerbi is keen to add to his midfield this summer transfer window

The Hammers offered £40m plus add-ons for the 23-year but Chelsea are holding out for around £50m. Brighton, Newcastle and Tottenham have also been linked with Gallagher of late but David Moyes' West Ham team have made the decisive move. Moyes is determined to add to his midfield having lost Declan Rice to Arsenal in a £105m move earlier this month.

Brighton also maintain their interest in Gallagher, who could still be used as part of deal that sees the £100m rated Moises Caicedo move in the opposite direction to Stamford Bridge. Talks remain active but complex between Brighton and Chelsea on Caicedo as the Blues latest bid of £80m falls short of Albion's valuation.

The Seagulls are also determined to land defender Levi Colwill after his successful loan at the American Express Stadium last term. Brighton had a £40m bid for 21-year-old rejected by Chelsea at the start of the window.

Many Brighton fans would be keen on swap that saw Gallagher and Colwill arrive on the South Coast, with Caicedo moving to Stamford Bridge.