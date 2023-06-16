Brighton & Hove Albion have announced their third major signing of the summer transfer window.

Mahmoud Dahoud will join the Seagulls on July 1, after his current contract with Borussia Dortmund expires, on a four-year contract to June 2027.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “I’m excited to have Mahmoud in my team. I wanted him when I was at Sassuolo and I’m sure he is going to be a top player for us.”

Dahoud became the first Syrian-born player in the Bundesliga having joined Borussia Mönchengladbach as a 14-year-old in 2010.

The 27-year-old made his Bundesliga debut in 2014 and helped Gladbach qualify for the UEFA Champions League before moving to Dortmund in 2017.

He went on to make 141 appearances for this season’s Bundesliga runners-up, although his game time was restricted after he had surgery on his shoulder last summer.

As well as playing 26 times for Germany’s under-21s, he has won two senior caps and made his international debut against Turkey in 2020.

Albion’s technical director David Weir said: “We’re delighted to bring Mahmoud to the club, his quality and ability will really add to the options available to Roberto.

“He’s a quality player, he’s got lots of experience playing at a high level in Germany with great experience in Europe too.