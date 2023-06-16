NationalWorldTV
‘Quality player’ – Brighton confirm third summer signing as Germany international joins from Dortmund

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced their third major signing of the summer transfer window.
By Matt Pole
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:26 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 14:42 BST

Mahmoud Dahoud will join the Seagulls on July 1, after his current contract with Borussia Dortmund expires, on a four-year contract to June 2027.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “I’m excited to have Mahmoud in my team. I wanted him when I was at Sassuolo and I’m sure he is going to be a top player for us.”

Dahoud became the first Syrian-born player in the Bundesliga having joined Borussia Mönchengladbach as a 14-year-old in 2010.

The 27-year-old made his Bundesliga debut in 2014 and helped Gladbach qualify for the UEFA Champions League before moving to Dortmund in 2017.

He went on to make 141 appearances for this season’s Bundesliga runners-up, although his game time was restricted after he had surgery on his shoulder last summer.

As well as playing 26 times for Germany’s under-21s, he has won two senior caps and made his international debut against Turkey in 2020.

Albion’s technical director David Weir said: “We’re delighted to bring Mahmoud to the club, his quality and ability will really add to the options available to Roberto.

Mahmoud Dahoud will join the Seagulls on July 1, after his current contract with Borussia Dortmund expires, on a four-year contract to June 2027. Picture by Martin Rose/Getty ImagesMahmoud Dahoud will join the Seagulls on July 1, after his current contract with Borussia Dortmund expires, on a four-year contract to June 2027. Picture by Martin Rose/Getty Images
“He’s a quality player, he’s got lots of experience playing at a high level in Germany with great experience in Europe too.

“We’re looking forward to working with Mahmoud when pre-season starts next month and to seeing him in action in the Summer Series in the United States in July.”

