‘Questions will be asked’ – Brighton legend makes Roberto De Zerbi claim after defeat against Tottenham

Roberto De Zerbi tasted a narrow Premier League defeat against Tottenham at the Amex Stadium

Roberto De Zerbi’s introduction to the Premier League has been as tough as it gets. The Italian’s first match in charge was a 3-3 draw against Liverpool at Anfield and was swiftly followed by a narrow 1-0 loss to third place Tottenham.

This Friday they travel to Brentford before welcoming struggling Nottingham Forest to the Amex Stadium on Tuesday October 18. De Zerbi will then end the month with testing fixtures at Manchester City before a home game against Graham Potter’s Chelsea.

It places greater importance on the Brentford and Forest matches and Hughton – guided Brighton to the Premier League in 2017 and then maintained their top flight status for two seasons – is keen to see De Zerbi record his first victory at the Bees.

“It's an incredible start and a very difficult start,” said Hughton talking on Sky Sports after the Spurs loss. “From that the emotions can change either way. If they were to lose the next game [at Brentford] all of a sudden you have not won in three, as opposed to really good performances.

"It was a good performance today [against Tottenham] but just not one that could get them three points and a win. But that will be the difference. That will be the difficulties. He has kept faith with the 11 and there have not been many changes.

"But these are things that will now start to come into his mind. Do I need to change things all play a different style?”

De Zerbi has been reluctant to make too many changes too soon following his appointment. Brighton are seventh in the table and have been in decent form with the likes of Leo Trossard, Pascal Gross and Alexis Mac Allister providing finishing touches to clever approach play.

Hughton added: “They have had an end product this season, certainly if you look at the goals they have scored and the intricate way they play. They now have an end product. But if you go the next game and the next and not score, then all of sudden questions will be asked."

Hughton has also been impressed with the contribution of experienced striker Danny Welbeck who, despite not scoring this season, has provided a focal point for the attack and created space for the likes of Trossard and Gross to exploit.