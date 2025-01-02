‘Quick’ – Fabian Hurzeler issues update on Brighton's first January signing ahead of Arsenal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of the Premier league clash against Arsenal

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler wants new signing Diego Gomez to be on the pitch as quickly as possible ahead of Saturday’s clash against Arsenal.

Gomez, 21, arrived for around £12m from Inter Miami and has been training with the first team squad but the game against the Gunners will arrive too soon for the Paraguay international.

“He had two or three weeks holiday as the MLS season has finished,” said Hurzeler. “He needs little time. He has trained hard and I’m looking forward to seeing him as quick as possible on the pitch. Saturday will be too early.”

The arrival of Gomez is a huge boost for Brighton as midfielders Mats Wieffer (knock), James Milner (hamstring), Jack Hinshelwood (knee) and Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) are all struggling with injuries.

Hurzeler confirmed Hinshelwood is “getting close” but Kadioglu, who last played for Brighton at Liverpool in November remains a little way off. “Unfortunately not,” said Hurzeler of his Turkey international. “It will be a while.”

Adam Webster, who has been out since October with a hamstring injury, is expected to be available for selection to face the Gunners, and Pervis Estupinan hopes to return from illness after missing the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa last time out. “We have to wait today and tomorrow to see if he is available,” said Albion’s cautious head coach.

Danny Welbeck (ankle) and Evan Ferguson (ankle) are also unavailable to face Mikel Arteta’s team with Welbeck, who has missed the last four games, set for a spell on the sidelines.

"I can't say a clear schedule,” said Hurzeler on Welbeck. “It can be quick but it could also take two or three more weeks.”