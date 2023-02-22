Brighton & Hove Albion youngster James Beadle was ‘quite proud’ to keep a clean sheet on his professional debut for loan club Crewe Alexandra in Tuesday night’s goalless draw at Walsall in League Two.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper joined the Railwaymen in January until the end of the 2022/23 campaign, and made his first senior start at the Poundland Bescot Stadium after warming the Crewe bench for six games.

The England under-18 international, who was wanted by Chelsea and Manchester United before signing for the Seagulls in January 2022, made a string of top saves to keep the Saddlers at bay.

Beadle saved smartly with his legs to thwart Isaac Hutchinson in the first half, before the teenager denied the former Crawley Town loanee a further three times in the second half.

The Albion young gun’s heroics helped the Railwaymen to a 13th League Two draw – a division high – but the result saw them slip to 18th in the table.

Beadle said: “I’m really happy to make my debut. I’m quite proud. It was good, especially to keep a clean sheet away from home which is tough.

“I was really looking forward to it. I think I’m quite a confident person, so I was really looking forward to it and I was excited to get out on the pitch.

“It was a very close game. They were very direct in the way they won their corners and throw-ins, but I thought we defended it very well. We were really solid at the back.

“I’m ready to make my home debut, and hopefully we can get the three points and another clean sheet.”

Beadle was selected by Crewe manager Lee Bell for the game at Walsall ahead of Dave Richards, who had started the Alex’s last seven consecutive League Two games.

The teenager revealed that Richards had given him his fully support ahead of his senior debut, along with reserve keeper Tom Booth and goalkeeping coach Fred Barber.

But the Brighton starlet stressed that he needed to make the number one shirt his own if he wanted to improve his game.

Beadle added: “He is a top, top guy, Dave, and a good goalkeeper. It was obviously unfortunate [that he was dropped] but fortunate for me that I got the chance.

“The other goalies have been really good. [Working with] Dave and Tom Booth has been really enjoyable.

“I’ve enjoyed it. Fred’s sessions are very hard and very tough, but he’s trying to improve me.