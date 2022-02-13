Ralf Rangnick issues worrying Edinson Cavani injury update ahead of Brighton

Cavani, 34, continues to struggle with a groin problem and was not able to feature in United's disappointing 1-1 draw against Southampton last Saturday.

The Uruguayan striker will hope to be fit to face in-form Brighton who are ninth in the Premier League after their 2-0 win at Watford yesterday.

Cavani last featured against Burnley but the veteran injured his groin in training last Friday.

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is troubled by a groin injury

“I don’t know to be honest," said United boss Ralph Rangnick when asked if his star man will be fit to face Graham Potter's team.

“I thought and was told after training yesterday that he would be available for today [Southampton] but, after training, the doctor came to see me and then I spoke to Edi and I told them let’s wait until this morning before the game and see if treatment can make things any better.

“But then I spoke to him today before we had breakfast and he said to me that the pain is too big and he cannot play.”

The injury to Cavani saw Ronaldo return to the starting line-up against the Saints.

Despite drawing a blank against Southampton the Portugal international could be in line to start against the Seagulls once more

“He would have wished to score, I would have wished him to score, the whole team would have wished him to score,” Ralf said.

“I think today, he had his good chances. Probably one of the best chances in the game was when he rounded the goalkeeper. He also had good moments in the second half.

“Again it is not only Cristiano, as a team we create enough chances. I would be more worried if we only had one or two chances in a game.

“Our expected goal-ratio was 2.75 but we only scored one. If we are not able to keep a clean sheet when we are 1-0 or 2-0 up, then it is important to score a second or third goal.