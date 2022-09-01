Rangers dealt windfall bonus as former Ibrox talent agrees Chelsea to Brighton transfer
Billy Gilmour’s proposed transfer from Chelsea to Brighton could earn Rangers millions
Gilmour, 21, has struggled to establish himself in the Chelsea first team following his move from Rangers in 2017.
Rangers at the time were said to have received a "significant fee" from Chelsea for the then 17-year-old – believed to be around £500,000 – with potential further payments dependent on his progress.
Importantly for the Glasgow club, it is believed they also added a sell-on fee which will see them receive a slice of the £9m Brighton have agreed to pay Chelsea.
Gilmour has 15 caps for Scotland and just two seasons ago was seen as one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League.
He made just 11 appearances for the Blues in all competitions and last season struggled at times while loan with relegated Norwich.
It is thought however that Graham Potter's passing style at Brighton could see the youngster get back to his best and fulfil that enormous potential he displayed at Rangers.
Former Gers great Ally McCoist said, "This move really excites. I think it could be great for Billy. Brighton are doing fantastically well, good to watch and I just think that'd be a good move."