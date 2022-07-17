Here is the latest from today’s Premier League transfer news.

Brighton & Hove Albion played out a dominating 4-1 victory over Estoril Praia in their second pre-season friendly yesterday.

Following their behind-closed-doors clash with Union Saint-Gilloise last weekend, the Seagulls travelled to Portugal where they faced the Primeira Liga club.

Goals from Kaoru Mitoma and Deniz Undav, as well as a brace from Neal Maupay, capped off their trip to Lisbon.

Their return to England will see Graham Potter’s side face Reading, Brentford and Espanyol in the coming weeks.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Nottingham Forest make £10m bid for midfielder Nottingham Forest have made a £10 million bid to sign Middlesbrough's Marcus Tavernier. Bournemouth are also thought to be interested in the 23-year-old. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

2. Gunners reject £10m bid for wantaway star Arsenal have reportedly rejected a £10 million bid for Bernd Leno from Fulham as they hold out for £15m for the goalkeeper. The 30-year-old has fallen down the pecking order following Matt Turner's arrival this summer. (Daily Star) Photo Sales

3. European giants leading race for Aston Villa wonderkid Barcelona are thought to be in pole position to sign Aston Villa prospect Carney Chukwuemeka. The 18-year-old has refused so sign a new deal with the Premier League club. (Fabrizio Romano) Photo Sales

4. Crystal Palace youngster closing in on Championship move Crystal Palace defender Tayo Adaramola is nearing a loan move to Coventry City. The 18-year-old was previously linked with Preston North End. (Football League World) Photo Sales