The Amex Stadium has witnessed some great football this season as they continue their quest for European qualification. Last night they enjoyed a 1-0 home victory against their old Crystal Palace as local lad Solly March netted the decisive goal in the first half. It was a tense night for Brighton fans who have waited some time to get one over their rivals but Roberto De Zerbi’s team deservedly held on for the three points. Brighton are seventh in the Premier League – level on points with Liverpool – and this Sunday they welcome League Two Grimsby Town for an FA Cup quarter-final clash. It’s another chance to add to the feel good factor at Brighton and a great opportunity to reach the semi-finals at Wembley. It’s sure to be another lively affair at the Amex – but how does it compare with other teams in the Premier League.