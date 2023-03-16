Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
15 minutes ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
2 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
3 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
3 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
3 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

Ranked: Best stadium atmosphere in Premier League - how Brighton compares to Crystal Palace, West Ham, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal

Brighton and Hove Albion are flying high in the Premier League – but how does the stadium atmosphere compare to their top flight rivals?

By Derren Howard
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:12 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 10:57 GMT

The Amex Stadium has witnessed some great football this season as they continue their quest for European qualification. Last night they enjoyed a 1-0 home victory against their old Crystal Palace as local lad Solly March netted the decisive goal in the first half. It was a tense night for Brighton fans who have waited some time to get one over their rivals but Roberto De Zerbi’s team deservedly held on for the three points. Brighton are seventh in the Premier League – level on points with Liverpool – and this Sunday they welcome League Two Grimsby Town for an FA Cup quarter-final clash. It’s another chance to add to the feel good factor at Brighton and a great opportunity to reach the semi-finals at Wembley. It’s sure to be another lively affair at the Amex – but how does it compare with other teams in the Premier League.

Here, courtesy of betting.com, we can reveal who they believe are the best and worst stadiums in the Premier League. Stadiums are given an average rating based on UK online reviews, the cost of pint, the general atmosphere and stadium tours. Stats are gathered from Google reviews, Tripadvisor.com, Premier League (England) Top-rated Ground Statistics (Food), Premier League (England) Top-rated Ground Statistics (Atmosphere).

Brighton and Hove Albion fans have enjoyed some fine football at the Amex Stadium this season

1.

Brighton and Hove Albion fans have enjoyed some fine football at the Amex Stadium this season Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

Nottingham Forest - average score 4

2. The City Ground

Nottingham Forest - average score 4 Photo: Clive Mason

Leeds United - atmosphere rating: 4

3. Elland Road

Leeds United - atmosphere rating: 4 Photo: George Wood

Newcastle United atmosphere rating: 4

4. St. James' Park

Newcastle United atmosphere rating: 4 Photo: Michael Regan

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Premier LeagueBrightonWest HamChelseaTottenhamArsenalCrystal PalaceAmex Stadium