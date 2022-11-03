Facundo Buonanotte has agreed to join Premier League club Brighton from Rosario Central

The deal – believed to worth around £10m – will be concluded once the window opens in January. Rosario Central are coached by former Manchester United and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevev.

The Argentina legend has previously made comparisons between Buonanotte and Lionel Messi. He was close to joining the Seagulls in the previous window but the signing fell through at the last minute.

Facundo progressed through the club’s youth academy at Rosario Central, and made his senior professional debut in February of this year, scoring his first senior goal in July.

He also received his first call-up to Argentina’s under-20s in May 2022.

Albion technical director David Weir said, “Facundo is a player we have been aware of for some time, and we have been watching for a while.

“We are delighted we have now reached an agreement with Rosario, and we look forward to welcoming Facundo to Brighton in January next year.”

Confirmation on Rosario Central’s website read: “Club Atlético Rosario Central informs that an agreement was reached between clubs for the transfer of Facundo Buonanotte to Brigthon & Hove Albion Football Club in England, in an operation amounting to 1,800 million pesos (up to £10million).