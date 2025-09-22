Brighton let a two-goal lead slip to an impressive Tottenham team at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

Excellent goals from Yankuba Minteh and Yasin Ayari gave Fabian Hurzeler’s side the advantage but a first half effort from Richarlison and an own goal from Jan Paul van Hecke earned each team a point.

The Seagulls have five points from the opening five matches and sit 14th in the table, while Thomas Frank’s Tottenham are second, behind leaders Liverpool, with 10 points.

"There were two teams on the pitch with a lot of energy, with a lot of intensity,” said Hurzeler. “They have a squad with really, really good players. I think it's also part of the truth. They just have a lot of individual quality on the bench.

"So when you look at the bench, it's just unbelievable which options they have. I think that's maybe the biggest difference.”

Brighton face Barnsley in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and then return to Premier League action at Chelsea on Saturday.

Tottenham welcome Doncaster in the League Cup on Wednesday and are then in top flight action as they host lowly Wolves on Saturday.

We take a look at the latest predicted table provided by the stats experts at Opta...

