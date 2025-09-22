Brighton and Tottenham new predicted final Premier League finish after Amex Stadium draw

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 13:04 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 13:30 BST

Reaction from Brighton’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Tottenham at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

Brighton let a two-goal lead slip to an impressive Tottenham team at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

Excellent goals from Yankuba Minteh and Yasin Ayari gave Fabian Hurzeler’s side the advantage but a first half effort from Richarlison and an own goal from Jan Paul van Hecke earned each team a point.

The Seagulls have five points from the opening five matches and sit 14th in the table, while Thomas Frank’s Tottenham are second, behind leaders Liverpool, with 10 points.

"There were two teams on the pitch with a lot of energy, with a lot of intensity,” said Hurzeler. “They have a squad with really, really good players. I think it's also part of the truth. They just have a lot of individual quality on the bench.

"So when you look at the bench, it's just unbelievable which options they have. I think that's maybe the biggest difference.”

Brighton face Barnsley in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and then return to Premier League action at Chelsea on Saturday. 

Tottenham welcome Doncaster in the League Cup on Wednesday and are then in top flight action as they host lowly Wolves on Saturday.

We take a look at the latest predicted table provided by the stats experts at Opta...

Brighton and Tottenham played out a hard fought 2-2 draw

1. Destiny Udogie of Tottenham Hotspur is tackled by Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton and Tottenham played out a hard fought 2-2 draw | Getty Images

Average predicted points - 81.46

2. 1st: Liverpool

Average predicted points - 81.46 | Getty Images

Average predicted points - 75.07

3. 2nd: Arsenal

Average predicted points - 75.07 | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Average predicted points - 66.50

4. 3rd: Manchester City

Average predicted points - 66.50 | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:TottenhamBrightonAmex StadiumPremier LeagueFabian HurzelerThomas Frank
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice