Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi was brought in to replace Graham Potter who left for Premier League rivals Chelsea

Brighton suffered a painful 2-0 loss at Brentford on Friday night as new boss Roberto De Zerbi still seeks his first win since taking over from Graham Potter.

De Zerbi has so far steered Brighton to a thrilling 3-3 draw at Liverpool in his first game in charge but has suffered two defeats with a home 1-0 loss to Tottenham and then a 2-0 reverse at Brentford.

Brighton however has played some good football in De Zerbi's opening matches and should be encouraged as they prepare to face struggling Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night.

Carragher also feels Brighton are in a good place and has been impressed with the way the clubs operates in the Premier League despite their limited budget.

The Seagulls rarely spend big in the transfer market and often look to sell for a profit with the likes of Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella, Ben White, Neal Maupay and Dan Burn all leaving for hefty price tags in recent transfer windows.

Even Potter, who joined Chelsea last month, went for tidy fee as Brighton received upward of £20m as he and his backroom made the move to Stamford Bridge.

Brighton, under the shrewd running of chairman Tony Bloom and chief executive Paul Barber, are rarely ones to panic and brought in De Zerbi, who they admitted they have been tracking for sometime.

The Italian has an impressive body of work behind him in Serie A with Sassuolo and then in the Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk. His playing style and abillty to work well on limited means appealed to Albion. And the fact he was out of work when when Brighton made their move, made him a hassle-free and a relatively inexpensive appointment.

“They pick up players and managers that are under the radar, said Carragher speaking on Sky Sports Friday night football. "They are almost ready for someone to go.