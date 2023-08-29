‘Ready for that next challenge’ – Brighton confirm departure of talented youth international who made his debut at Newcastle last season
The Australia under-23 international has made two first team appearances for the Seagulls, including his Premier League debut at the end of last season.
Technical director David Weir said: “Cam has proved himself at academy level with our under-18s and under-21s. Now it’s about him being exposed to regular senior football and showing what he can do.
“Gordon Greer and the loans team will be keeping a close eye on Cam’s development throughout the season.”
The winger made his first team debut in Albion’s 3-0 win over Forest Green Rovers in the Carabao Cup in August 2022. Coming on as a substitute, Peupion setup Evan Ferguson for his first professional goal in English football.
Peupion's form in Premier League 2 towards the end of that season – he had six goals and four assists in the under-21s' last six league games - was rewarded with his Premier League debut against Newcastle United in May 2023.
Speaking to the Cheltenham Town media team after his arrival, Peupion said: “I'm really excited, I just want to get stuck in now and hopefully help the boys and maybe turn things around a little bit.
“I feel ready for that next challenge, hoping to play week in week out and I feel now is the time to come and prove myself in first team football.
“I'm a creative player and I like to try and make things happen. I want to score goals, get assists, try and help the team that way.”