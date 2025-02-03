'Ready to play' - Brighton seal late deal for defender on deadline day

All the latest transfer news from Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton defender Ed Turns has joined Exeter City, in a permanent move for undisclosed terms.

The academy graduate made two first-team appearances for Albion, having joined the club in 2014.

Technical director David Weir said, “Ed is ready to play first team football and this move will give him the opportunity to do that.

“It’s great to see the club support a local lad through the academy and into the professional game. We wish him the best of luck.”

The 22-year-old has also spent time out on loan, making 33 appearances for Leyton Orient over two spells, as well as turning out 14 times for Crewe Alexandra.

Exeter boss Gary Caldwell said: “We believe he is the type of player we want to be signing. We can develop him to help the team, and as permanent signing he is here on our terms and we don’t have the risk of losing loan players.

"He is a ball playing centre-back who is aggressive out of possession and adds to an area of the team that is seriously depleted."

Exeter are 17th in League One and are next in action on Tuesday in the FA Cup fourth round against Nottingham Forest.

Exeter have conceded 13 in their last three matches and will hope to avoid a similar thrashing to what Forest inflicted on Brighton at the City Ground last week.