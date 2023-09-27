BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Real Madrid serious about summer move for Brighton boss - but ex-Liverpool star remains favourite to replace Carlo Ancelotti

Roberto De Zerbi’s impressive spell in charge of Brighton and Hove Albion has alerted the top clubs – with Real Madrid said to be leading the chase
By Derren Howard
Published 27th Sep 2023, 10:56 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 11:40 BST
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has impressed at the American Express StadiumBrighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has impressed at the American Express Stadium
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has impressed at the American Express Stadium

Real Madrid have shortlisted Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi to replace Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the season. former Chelsea and Everton manager Ancelotti, 64, has agreed to leave the Bernabéu Stadium at the end of this term and will take charge of the Brazil national team.

Madrid president Florentino Perez has been busy planning for the replacement and, according to Spanish media outlet Cadena SER, De Zerbi is well and truly on the shortlist.

The Italian has impressed during his year at Brighton. Last season he guided them to sixth in the Premier League and qualified for the Europa League for the first time in the club’s history. Albion have started this term in equally impressive fashion with five wins from their first six, as they sit in third place just below leaders Man City and second placed Liverpool.

It’s the manner of the football that has impressed as Brighton now play one the most attractive and attacking style of football across Europe. De Zerbi, who has previously managed Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk, has also been linked as Pep Guardiola’s successor at Man City or Jurgen Klopp’s at Liverpool.

De Zerbi is expected to be in high-demand and it’s little surprise that Madrid have been added to the list of potential suitors. De Zerbi, 44, is contracted to Brighton until June 2026 and according to www.transfermarkt.co.uk, his average term as manager is 1.24 years.

Madrid are also said to be looking at former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso. The Ex-Spain international is currently in charge at Bayer Leverkusen and guided the German club to sixth in the Bundesliga last term, sealing Europa League qualification.

