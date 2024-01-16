'Really happy' - Brighton's rivals take huge step towards statement signing as Newcastle and Everton back-off

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson would welcome a loan move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

England international Phillips looks set to leave City this month having not managed a single start in the Premier League all season.

Hodgson admits a permanent move for the 28-year-old is probably beyond Palace’s finances, but he believes a temporary switch could suit all parties, especially with Euro 2024 on the horizon.

Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City could be on the move this January

“He’s a good player,” said Hodgson. “I would like to think that if Kalvin Phillips is available and a possibility for the club – once again, there will be financial restrictions, who knows whether the club feels they will be able to afford that – but if you’re talking about the level of player, I don’t feel there will be many managers who would not say ‘yeah, we will be really happy to have him come to the club’.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s a name that’s out there. All we know, like most other clubs, is that there is a possibility that Manchester City will either sell him or loan him.

“If they are purely going to sell him, then I don’t think we will be in the market. If they’re going to loan him, I would like to think that we could possibly put our hand up and push ourselves forward.

“What we could then of course offer is the chance to play regular football in the Premier League in the build-up to what will be a very important summer for England and for him.

“We might not be the only club in that position, so at the end of the day, a lot will have to happen before we find out where Kalvin Phillips is going to end up if he’s going to go anywhere.”

Newcastle and Everton have reportedly pulled out of any January deal for Phillips but West Ham are still thought to be a consideration.