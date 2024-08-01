Pascal Gross has left Brighton to join Borussia Dortmund

Pascal Gross is leaving Albion to join his boyhood club Borussia Dortmund, for a fee believed to be in the region of £6m.

The Germany international leaves after seven years with Albion, in which he made 261 appearances in all competitions, scoring 32 goals and contributing 52 assists.

Technical director David Weir said, "We fought hard to convince Pascal to stay with us, and further his unbelievable legacy with the club, but ultimately the lure of his boyhood team proved too strong, and having agreed a fee with Dortmund, we could not stand in his way.

"It's an incredible opportunity for Pascal, seeing out his career playing for his boyhood team at the top level of German football, and nobody would wish to deny him that chance. I am sure many of us will watch with great interest over the coming seasons."

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler added, "We are really sorry to lose Pascal, but we fully understood his situation. It is understandable that he wanted to take the opportunity to join one of the very top clubs in Germany, and he goes with our best wishes for the future.

"I am disappointed not to have had the chance to work with him, but I fully appreciate his position and would like to thank him for the impact he has had on this club, as that has undoubtedly helped me as coach."

Chairman Tony Bloom commented, "In terms of his contribution on the pitch, Pascal goes down as the club's greatest-ever Premier League signing. He has been with us since the start of the Premier League era, and has been such a superb player for us.

"He has been a joy to watch and contributed so many important and memorable moments across the last seven seasons. I am really sad to see him leave - and I know it has not been an easy decision for him - but I understand his desire to see out his career at the top of the German game with the club he grew up supporting.

"On behalf of all Brighton & Hove Albion fans I would like to wholeheartedly thank Pascal, and I wish him well with Dortmund. The term legend is often overused, but in Pascal's case he is a genuine legend of this club and will be welcome back here at any time in the future."

The 33-year-old was Albion’s first signing when we were promoted to the Premier League in 2017 after he joined from Bundesliga side Ingolstadt.

He scored their first top-flight goal in 34 years in the win over West Brom and got the winner against Manchester United in April 2018 to secure our Premier League status that season.

His impressive debut campaign saw him win their Player of the Year award, an accolade he claimed again at the end of last season.

While he leaves as their all-time scorer in the Premier League with 30 goals, it was as a creative force that the midfielder earned a lot of plaudits. He contributed 42 Premier League assists, the second highest by a German behind former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in the list.

Gross played a key role as Albion achieved the highest league position in the club’s history and captained them in their first game in Europe against AEK Athens last September. He scored their first away goal in Europe against Marseille and provided the assist for Joao Pedro in the 1-0 win against the French side that ensured we finished top of the group.

When asked what his favourite position was Pascal always responded, "In the starting 11." He demonstrated his versatility by playing in advanced or defensive central midfield positions as well as on both the right and left in midfield or defence.

His form at club level was rewarded in September 2023 when he made his Germany debut. Gross played in this summer's European Championship when he came on as a second-half substitute in the 5-1 win over Scotland.

Deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber added, “Pascal has been a fabulous professional - on and off the pitch - and has become a friend to many of us at the club. We will miss him greatly.

“However, we also know that the opportunity for Pascal to join his boyhood club was one that was simply too exciting for him to turn down at this stage of his career. We wish him well”.