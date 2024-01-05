'Release clause triggered' - Brighton push ahead with £8m deal as first January signing appears imminent

The latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Valentin Barco of Boca Juniors is said to be close to joining Premier League club Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion are reportedly close to sealing their first singing of the January transfer window.

South American journalist César Luis Merlo reports that the Seagulls have triggered a release clause and are set pay Boca Juniors around £8m for their talented young left back Valentín Barco.

The 19-year-old is one of South America’s emerging talents and has been tracked by a host of Premier League clubs, including Manchester City and Chelsea.

Brighton have a great track record of business when it comes to signing some the finest young players in South America. Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo, Julio Enciso, Facundo Buonanotte have all arrived for quite modest fees and then established themselves as Premier League players – with Mac Allister and Caicedo being sold on for vast profits to Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.

The January arrival of left back Barco could be key for Brighton as it’s an area where the Seagulls are short of cover, with Pervis Estupinan easing his way back to fitness, while full backs Tariq Lamptey, Joel Veltman and Solly March remain injured.