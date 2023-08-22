'Removed' - FA decision is a major boost for Liverpool ahead of Newcastle

Former Brighton player and Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has had his red card against Bournemouth overturned.

Mac Allister – who joined Liverpool from Brighton for an initial fee of £35m earlier this window – was shown a straight red by referee Thomas Bramall after catching Cherries midfielder Ryan Christie on the foot during Liverpool’s 3-1 Premier League win at Anfield on Saturday.

“An independent regulatory commission has removed Alexis Mac Allister’s three-match suspension following a claim of wrongful dismissal,” the Football Association said via their FA Spokesperson account on Twitter.

Liverpool posted: “Alexis Mac Allister will not serve a suspension after a successful appeal against the red card he received during Saturday’s victory over AFC Bournemouth.”

After the game last week Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: ““I think the amount of times I was asked about it shows it’s worth discussing again, which we will probably do,” Klopp said. “I asked Macca and he said, ‘I touched him but not really’. That’s all he told me.

“After the game I saw it back. I think if you have a list of points, what we need to give a red card, besides contact there’s nothing else, no other boxes ticked.

“It’s a decision we all agree if he gives a yellow card VAR would not overturn it and if he gives a red card VAR will not overturn it because contact means it’s not a clear and obvious mistake.

“But now the punishment, 40 minutes with 10 men is already punishment enough. But let’s see, we have to talk to the authorities.”