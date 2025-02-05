Brighton have accelerated their summer transfer window plans.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the January window closing less than 48 hours ago, the Seagulls have reportedly already agreed a deal that will see Brondby midfielder Clement Bischoff move to the Amex Stadium at the end of the season.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, a fee, the length of contract and personal terms have already been agreed between all parties involved, with all other remaining formalities ready to be signed off. It’s understood Brighton will pay £6.5m for the Denmark under-21 international, who has 18 months remaining on his current Brondby contract. Ornstein added the 19-year-old will sign a five-year deal with the Premier League outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A left-sided player, who is often utilised at wing-back, Bischoff has featured 25 times in all competitions for the Superliga side, who currently sit third in the table. He’s scored two goals and registered five assists in what is his breakthrough season with the club. Last term he featured four times under former boss Jesper Sørensen but was not considered a first-team regular.

Bischoff’s reported impending signing follows hot on the heels of January transfer window arrivals Diego Gomez, Eiran Cashin and Stefanos Tzimas, who has returned to Nuremberg on loan untll the end of the season.

Like Tzimas, Bischoff will link up with his new Seagulls team-mates for pre-season training.