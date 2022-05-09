1. Aymeric Laporte

Aymeric Laporte is the top ranked centre-back overall due to his excellence on the ball, his rate of 11.43 progressive carries and 6.39 progressive passes per 100 live-ball touches is the best in the league. He also boasts the best pass completion percentage in the division with 94.8% - not to mention he is also the joint top goal scorer from that position following his goal against Newcastle United

Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images