The Seagulls are sixth in the top flight following their 2-2 draw at lowly Leicester City on Saturday at the King Power Stadium. Roberto De Zerbi’s men took the lead thanks to a sublime strike from Japan international winger Kaoru Mitoma. The match turned however and Leicester’s Harvey Barnes put the Foxes ahead after Marc Albrighton cancelled out Mitoma’s opener. Brighton were heading for defeat but their young attacker Evan Ferguson expertly headed home a cross from Pervis Estupinan to claim a deserved point. They were also unhappy referee Thomas Bramall rejected strong penalty appeals when Danny Welbeck was tripped by Luke Thomas. It leaves Brighton still riding high in the Premier League and above the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea and just two points away from fifth placed Tottenham. It’s quite an achievement considering the budget Albion operate on compared to their rivals. Here, using data provided by salarysport.com, we take a look at the top 13 earners in Brighton and Hove Albion’s current squad.