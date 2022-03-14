Revealed! The staggering Premier League average attendances this season and how Brighton compare to Southampton, Crystal Palace and Leeds United

When Brighton are flying and Potter-ball is in full flow, Albion supporters have witnessed some cracking football in recent seasons.

The Amex Stadium can be a great place to watch football and when it's rocking, there are few places better to be on Saturday afternoon or a midweek match under the lights.

The importance of the fans' relationship with the club was highlighted throughout the pandemic and supporters have returned in their thousands across all stadia in the Premier League.

Despite losing their last five matches, Brighton remain on track to secure their highest ever finish in the Premier League.

If this Albion team can rediscover their form from the early part of the campaign, a top 10 finish still a possibility but Potter and the players will need the fans in good voice for the remaining matches.

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we have listed the average attendances of each Premier League ground so far this campaign to see which team have been best supported, and which sides have spare room to fill in their stadiums.

1. Burnley - 85.3% Burnley have struggled this season but recent results show that the atmosphere created at Turf Moor will play a major role in the relegation battle this season. Photo Sales

2. Tottenham Hotspur - 88.7% Antonio Conte's side have struggled for consistency recently but they still harbour Champions League qualification ambitions Photo Sales

3. Southampton - 91.1% Generally a good atmosphere at St Mary's but room for a few more around the edges Photo Sales

4. Crystal Palace - 92.0% Selhurst Park is another ground renowned for its great atmosphere - especially when Brighton are in town Photo Sales