Revealed! The staggering Premier League average attendances this season and how Brighton compare to Southampton, Crystal Palace and Leeds United

When Brighton are flying and Potter-ball is in full flow, Albion supporters have witnessed some cracking football in recent seasons.
The Amex Stadium can be a great place to watch football and when it's rocking, there are few places better to be on Saturday afternoon or a midweek match under the lights.
The importance of the fans' relationship with the club was highlighted throughout the pandemic and supporters have returned in their thousands across all stadia in the Premier League.
Despite losing their last five matches, Brighton remain on track to secure their highest ever finish in the Premier League.
If this Albion team can rediscover their form from the early part of the campaign, a top 10 finish still a possibility but Potter and the players will need the fans in good voice for the remaining matches.
Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we have listed the average attendances of each Premier League ground so far this campaign to see which team have been best supported, and which sides have spare room to fill in their stadiums.