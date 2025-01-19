Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest from the Albion camp ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to Manchester United

Former Bayern Munich player Fabian Hurzeler was just six-years-old when Manchester United made a painful and lasting impact on him.

Hurzeler and his Swiss father, Markus, gathered around the television on May 26, 1999 and watched as Bayern Munich took the lead in the Champions League final against United at the Nou Camp through Mario Basler's sixth minute freekick.

Bayern were moments from victory until United’s Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sealed one of the most remarkable comebacks in European football history with two injury-time goals.

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler looks to complete the double over Manchester United

Seconds later, referee Pierluigi Collina blew the final whistle, the Bayern player dropped to their knees and a young Hurzeler was left heart-broken.

The now 31-year-old Albion head coach eased any lingering hurt last September when his Brighton team beat United 2-1 at the Amex Stadium with a late winner of their own as Joao Pedro cancelled out Amad Diallo’s leveller after Danny Welbeck had opened the scoring.

Hurzeler now takes his ninth-placed Brighton team – fresh from their 2-0 win at Ipswich last Thursday – to Old Trafford, hoping to achieve the double against United in his first season in the Premier League.

"When I was a kid, or a young lad, I played for Bayern Munich and therefore I followed this one final that stays always in my mind,” said the German. “So I will never forget Manchester United, and I'm really looking forward to getting another experience.

"I remember it, unfortunately. I was not that old, so I watched it together with my dad. I was a big fan during this time, and it was a tough moment for me, to be honest.”

Asked if this Sunday is another chance for revenge? “Let's see,” came the response with a smile.

"Against big teams, of course, it's always a special feeling if you get the win, but in the end, also winning against Manchester United only gives you three points.

“So you have to always stay humble, stay grounded, keep working, and try to win every game and I know it's really tough to win Premier League games. Every win gives you a nice feeling, and every win is special, so we will see what happens and then you can ask me afterwards what it makes for me."

If Brighton are to get a positive result from Old Trafford they have to find a way to stop the in-from Diallo, who scored a late hat-trick in United’s 3-1 victory against Southampton last Thursday.

Diallo has six goals and six assists in the Premier League this term and Hurzeler believes the Ivory Coast international is a huge talent.

“He's a special player,” said the Albion boss. “Great quality, a good one-against-one player, he's able to make a difference in every moment of the game.

"Therefore we have to defend compactly as a team and then we see what opportunities we also have in possession. It will be a big challenge, but we try to go for it.

“Playing mature, not only focusing out of possession, also trying to find solutions in possession, because that's the key against big teams, that you always have a balance between the defence stability and controlling the game with your ideas. That will be the key.”

Skipper Lewis Dunk has recovered from a calf problem and is pushing to start and a late decision will be made on Welbeck who could make his first Premier League start since November following ankle trouble.

Welbeck featured as a second half substitute in the 4-0 FA Cup win at Norwich and also in the 2-0 victory at Ipswich.