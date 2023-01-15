Brighton and Hove Albion received plenty of praise after Roberto De Zerbi’s team dismantled Liverpool at the Amex Stadium yesterday

Solly March scores Brighton's second goal against Liverpool in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium

Solly March scored twice as Brighton set aside the absence of wantaway star Leandro Trossard to inflict another setback on Liverpool’s stuttering season with a superb 3-0 win.

Substitute Danny Welbeck wrapped up Albion’s victory after March’s quick-fire double early in the second period put them on course for a resounding success.

Jurgen Klopp’s stunned visitors had no response to being outplayed at the Amex Stadium, leaving the Seagulls to leapfrog them into seventh position.

“Brighton were brilliant and what they showed is that you go there and try to close down without intensity and get it wrong, then you get punished,” said Ian Wright speaking on Match of the Day. “Two or three passes and they were in. Look at the Liverpool backline, how high it is and it is very easy to breach because they don’t have the intensity they need. You can say what you want about giving the ball away but if you are not going to be tighter. Look at Mitoma, he’s in again down that space on the right and the three midfielders are no where near it. They can’t get tight enough, they can’t drop off, I don’t know what Liverpool are doing at the moment.”

Fellow pundit Micah Richards added: “It is too easy to play against Liverpool. As great as Brighton were today, the midfield three try to press the ball but one pass and they are in. It is a wonderful finish from March, of course it is, but it is too easy. We talk about Trent and his defending but he has no help. Look at the space, it is two-v-one. Salah needs to help him and then build from there.”

Richards was also baffled by Welbeck’s third goal. “This is the worst of them all. One throw, one flick and then finish. It’s a great finish from Welbeck but this is ridiculous.”

