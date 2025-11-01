Rio Ferdinand makes Danny Welbeck World Cup statement after Leeds United moment

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leeds United in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck strengthened his case for an England recall against Leeds United.

The veteran forward is in a fine run of form and added to his tally with a first half strike against Leeds United.

It took just 10 minutes for Brighton to take the lead as Welbeck’s clever close range finish came after good build up play from Yankuba Minteh and Mats Wieffer.

The goal was Welbeck’s sixth of the season and sent another message to England boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of the next international break.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand posted: “FIFA WORLD CUP 2026????.”

Ferdinand was responding to TNT Sports’ post: “Danny Welbeck now has goals in his last appearances for Brighton in the Premier League. 34 years old and still finding goalscoring form.”

Danny Welbeck has 16 England goals

Welbeck has made 42 senior appearances for England and made his debut in 2011 and has scored 16 senior goals for his country.

The former Manchester United and Arsenal man represented England in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups and Euro 2012. His last England outing was on September 11, 2018, in a friendly match against Switzerland.

Harry Kane is the main England striker but Tuchel will want back up options and Welbeck, along with the likes of Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins are certainly in the running.

Welbeck is 34 but Tuchel has shown in recent selections that he values experience as the likes of Dan Burn, 33, and Jordan Henderson, 35, have been called up.

England are next in World Cup qualifying action against Serbia on November 13 and then away in Albania on November 16. England top Group K and have already qualified for this summer's World Cup.

Hurzeler on Welbeck

The Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler was asked prior to the Leeds match if he thinks Welbeck should be called-up by Tuchel.

“I just asked the squad if they think Danny Welbeck can play for England,” said Hurzeler.

“They all agreed, so that was the only time we mentioned it. Let's see what happens.

“I'm very convinced from my players, and I have the big belief that Danny Welbeck is able to play for England. But I would try to emphasise that England has a great coach and he will make the right decisions.”