Robert Sanchez played in the FA Cup semi-final loss for Brighton against Man United at Wembley Stadium

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi recalled goalkeeper Jason Steele to the starting XI for their Premier League clash at Nottingham Forest.

Steele missed the previous league clash at Chelsea having picked up a knock in the painful 2-1 loss at Tottenham. Rob Sanchez was between the sticks at Chelsea and also during last Sunday’s penalty shootout loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sanchez performed well against United but was back on the bench at the City Ground as Steele resumed Premier League duties having played the last six Premier League matches before missing Chelsea.

De Zerbi previously said Steele was one of the best goalkeepers in Europe in playing out from the back. At the moment the experienced stopper is ahead of Sanchez and suits De Zerbi’s style as he links the play well with his defenders, especially Lewis Dunk who is entrusted with starting many of the Albion attacks.

The goalkeeper is a vital part of De Zerbi’s style and an area the Italian coach said Sanchez must improve upon before being a regular back in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Danny Welbeck was only fit enough for the bench for Brighton as 18-year-old Argentina ace Facundo Buonanotte made his full debut for Albion. Levi Colwill also came in for Adam Webster at centre back and Pascal Gross continues as a makeshift right back as Joel Veltman – who is one the bench – manages his hamstring injury.