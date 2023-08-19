Robert De Zerbi confirms Brighton are open to offers for out-of-favour £10m attacker

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Argentina playmaker Facundo Buonanotte could well be heading out on loan this transfer window.

The 18-year-old, who joined Albion last January for around £10m from Rosario Central, played a key role in the tail end of last season and helped Brighton to sixth in the Premier League and qualify for the Europa League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First team chances for Buonanotte this term however could be far more limited as players returning from injuries and new signings have added intense competition for places.

Facundo Buonanotte #40 of Brighton & Hove Albion featured in pre-season in the Premier League Summer Series

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi now has the luxury of calling on fit-again Adam Lallana and Solly March, while new arrivals Joao Pedro and Simon Adingra have also impressed in pre-season and in the first match Premier League match against Luton Town last Saturday.

Buonanotte is a hugely talented and skilful operator but De Zerbi has already admitted he cannot guarantee the youngster game time and suggested he – along with midfielders Yasin Ayari and Steven Alzate – could be available for loan “if they do not get the opportunities to play.”

The Italian previously said: “I believe in Facundo [Buonanotte] a lot, and I think he can become important, but I can’t give him my word that he will play 50, 40, 30 games... Maybe he wants to play on loan, I don’t know!”