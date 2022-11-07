Robert De Zerbi issues challenge to Kaoru Mitoma amid Son Heung-min comparison

Nelson Semedo of Wolverhampton Wanderers battles for possession with Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match

The Italian manager oversaw his second consecutive win as Albion boss in an action-packed 3-2 victory over Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Saturday afternoon (November 5).

Albion's Japanese international Kaoru Mitoma shared the headlines with match-winner Pascal Gross after having an absolute stormer of a game and being involved in all three of Brighton's goals.

Mitoma got the pre-assist for the first goal after a lovely outside of the boot ball found Trossard in space in the box, who teed up Lallana; he then scored a header at the back post to level things up for Albion just before half time; and then Pascal Gross' winning goal came from an classic direct dribble into the box from the tricky winger.

Speaking after the game, De Zerbi was asked for his thoughts on the quality of Mitoma, who Sussex World awarded a 10/10 to in our player ratings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Italian said: "Mitoma is a big player and I think he has very big potential, and he didn't show all his potential. He can improve a lot and he can become a very big player."

The boss clearly did not want to heap too much on his player with quite a reserved response for such a brilliant display.

De Zerbi does have form with keeping his players grounded after big performances..

Take Leandro Trossard for example, his performances have earned him a Premier League player of the month nomination for October, but De Zerbi believes there is still more to come from the Belgian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’m very happy for him but I think he can play better, he can do more.

“You are not to think in a bad way when I speak like this, because I believe in Leandro, I think he played six fantastic games, but when I say he can play better it’s because I have a very important confidence in Leo.

“In different positions, he can score more I think, he can play 90 minutes, but I spoke with the team about this, because if he plays 90 minutes he can have more of a chance to score and to play better.”

As we get to know the manager more and more, it is clear he has high expectations of this young Brighton squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC pundit Garth Crooks was impressed and compared Brighton’s £4.5m signing to Tottenham ace Son Heung-min.

"He played his part in the dismantling of Chelsea last week but Mitoma's performance against Wolves was very impressive,” Crooks wrote. “The Japan international has all the ingredients of a top-class player.