Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi and ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter both feature on a six-man ‘shortlist’ to take over at French club OGC Nice, according to multiple sources.

French outlet L’Équipe and Get French Football News both claim the pair are highly sought-after on the Côte d'Azur.

The Italian is reportedly seen as an ‘interesting option’ by Les Aiglons – but prizing him away from the Amex may prove to be difficult.

L’Équipe sites the 43-year-old’s excellent campaign at Brighton – which has taken Albion to the brink of European football next season – and his three-year contract as OGC Nice’s main obstacles in luring De Zerbi to the French Riviera.

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi (pictured) and former Seagulls boss Graham Potter both feature on a six-man ‘shortlist’ to take over at French club OGC Nice, according to multiple sources. Picture by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Get French Football News claims INEOS’ director of sport Dave Brailsford wants Potter to become Les Aiglons’ new manager.

L’Équipe has also reported that INEOS founder and OGC Nice owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe – who has lodged an offer to buy Manchester United – wants an Englishman in charge at the Allianz Riviera.

Former Seagulls head coach Potter has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea on April 3.

Les Aiglons’ shortlist also reportedly includes FC Lorient manager Régis Le Bris, Bologna head coach Thiago Motta, Karel Geraerts – who is at the helm of Albion’s Belgian sister club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise – and RC Lens manager Franck Haise.

Graham Potter has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea on April 3. Picture by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Ex-Middlesbrough midfielder Didier Digard has been in caretaker charge of OGC Nice since January 9.

Les Aiglons have endured a difficult campaign, which has seen them exit the UEFA Europa Conference League and Coupe de France at the quarter-finals and round of 64 respectively.

OGC Nice – who boast former Premier League stars Kasper Schmeichel, Aaron Ramsey and Ross Barkley amongst their ranks – have also underwhelmed in Ligue 1.

