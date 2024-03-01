Roberto De Zerbi confirms a treble fitness boost for Brighton ahead of Fulham

Roberto De Zerbi, the Brighton and Hove Albion manager will take his injury-hit squad to Fulham this Saturday

Brighton and Hove Albion will be boosted by the return of three key players for the Premier League trip to Fulham this Saturday.

Teenage striker Evan Ferguson, flying fullback Tariq Lamptey and experienced defender Joel Veltman are all expected to be involved.

The trio were forced to sit out of the 1-0 FA Cup fifth round loss at Wolves on Wednesday and their return is boost for Roberto De Zerbi’s injury-hit squad.

"Tariq Lamptey and Joel Veltman are available, confirmed De Zerbi speaking ahead of the clash at Craven Cottage. “Evan Ferguson as well. [Danny] Welbeck can play part of the game.”

The Seagulls, who are seventh in the Premier League, are however still without Joao Pedro (thigh), James Milner (thigh), Solly March (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (back), Jack Hinshelwood (foot) and Billy Gilmour (suspended).

Albion are also in action this Thursday as they travel to Roma for the first leg of the Europa League round of 16.

The Italian added: “This is part of football and we move on and we play better to win the game tomorrow. We want to keep this level on the table.