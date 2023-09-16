Brighton and Hove Albion have an injury concern to one of their regulars as they resume their Premier League campaign at Man United, 3pm

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first Premier League match back after an international break is always a testing time and it will be for Albion left back Pervis Estupinan.

The Ecuador international has started every match this season for Roberto De Zerbi’s team and was hoping to line-up for sixth-placed Brighton at Man United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has however been a tough schedule for the 25-year-old as he featured for Ecuador against Argentina and then swiftly against Uruguay on Tuesday before a 12-hour flight back to the UK.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, will assess the fitness of his players ahead of the Premier League clash against Man United

“First of all, we can’t lose any player and we have to manage in the best way,” De Zerbi said in his press conference ahead of Man United. “If Pervis travelled 12 hours and he played 180 minutes in the last week, we have to consider it.

“We have substitutions. We have [James] Milner, Tariq Lamptey, Pascal Gross, Igor [Julio]. Okay, Igor is a centre-back but he has played in the past in that position. Maybe a different way, in a different style, but he can if we need him play in that position.