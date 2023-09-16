Roberto De Zerbi confirms another key man is struggling ahead of Man United kick-off
The first Premier League match back after an international break is always a testing time and it will be for Albion left back Pervis Estupinan.
The Ecuador international has started every match this season for Roberto De Zerbi’s team and was hoping to line-up for sixth-placed Brighton at Man United.
It has however been a tough schedule for the 25-year-old as he featured for Ecuador against Argentina and then swiftly against Uruguay on Tuesday before a 12-hour flight back to the UK.
“First of all, we can’t lose any player and we have to manage in the best way,” De Zerbi said in his press conference ahead of Man United. “If Pervis travelled 12 hours and he played 180 minutes in the last week, we have to consider it.
“We have substitutions. We have [James] Milner, Tariq Lamptey, Pascal Gross, Igor [Julio]. Okay, Igor is a centre-back but he has played in the past in that position. Maybe a different way, in a different style, but he can if we need him play in that position.
“I don’t remember how many games until Liverpool [the last game before the next international break] but we have to keep our eye first on the Manchester United game – but we also have to think of other games.”