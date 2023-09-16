BREAKING
Roberto De Zerbi confirms another key man is struggling ahead of Man United kick-off

Brighton and Hove Albion have an injury concern to one of their regulars as they resume their Premier League campaign at Man United, 3pm
By Derren Howard
Published 16th Sep 2023, 11:12 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 11:17 BST
The first Premier League match back after an international break is always a testing time and it will be for Albion left back Pervis Estupinan.

The Ecuador international has started every match this season for Roberto De Zerbi’s team and was hoping to line-up for sixth-placed Brighton at Man United.

It has however been a tough schedule for the 25-year-old as he featured for Ecuador against Argentina and then swiftly against Uruguay on Tuesday before a 12-hour flight back to the UK.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, will assess the fitness of his players ahead of the Premier League clash against Man UnitedRoberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, will assess the fitness of his players ahead of the Premier League clash against Man United
Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, will assess the fitness of his players ahead of the Premier League clash against Man United

“First of all, we can’t lose any player and we have to manage in the best way,” De Zerbi said in his press conference ahead of Man United. “If Pervis travelled 12 hours and he played 180 minutes in the last week, we have to consider it.

“We have substitutions. We have [James] Milner, Tariq Lamptey, Pascal Gross, Igor [Julio]. Okay, Igor is a centre-back but he has played in the past in that position. Maybe a different way, in a different style, but he can if we need him play in that position.

“I don’t remember how many games until Liverpool [the last game before the next international break] but we have to keep our eye first on the Manchester United game – but we also have to think of other games.”

