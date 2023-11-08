Roberto De Zerbi confirms another major injury blow for Brighton ahead of Ajax
Brighton and Hove Albion will be without full-back Tariq Lamptey for the crunch Europa League Group B clash against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena tomorrow night.
Lamptey has struggled with a muscular injury and has not featured following his impressive display during the 2-2 Europa League draw in Marseille.
The former Chelsea was named in the matchday squad last Saturday at Everton but was replaced by Jack Hinshelwood after his suffered an injury setback during the build-up.
The left back area is a major problem for head coach Roberto De Zerbi as Pervis Estupinan has been out with a knee problem following the 6-1 loss at Aston Villa. The Ecuadorian is though close to full fitness and could be fit enough for a place on the bench against Ajax.
Solly March, who was covering left back in Estupinan’s absence, is also out after he sustained a long-term knee injury last month in the 2-1 loss at Man City.
James Milner or Pascal Gross could fill-in at left back, while Brazilian defender Igor Julio is also an option.