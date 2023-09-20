Roberto De Zerbi confirms huge Europa League injury boost for Brighton ahead of AEK Athens

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi runs through the team news before their historic Europa League Cup clash with AEK Athens at the American Stadium, 8pm.

Brighton and Hove Albion had a number of injury concerns ahead of the clash with the Greek league and cup double winners.

Winger Solly March missed the 3-1 win at Man United with ‘minor muscle issue’ and lethal striker Evan Ferguson was only fit enough for a place on the bench as he continues to manage a knee injury.

Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati, was used from the bench at Manchester United, and is available for selection, while the fitness of £25m midfielder Carlos Baleba will be assessed as he continues to bed in following his transfer from Lille late in the window.

Roberto De Zerbi, manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has a few injury concerns ahead of the Europa League clash with AEK Athens

Albion head coach De Zerbi said: "I don't decide yet but yes they [Ferguson and Fati] can start they are in good condition – they are like Joao Pedro and Welbeck. I am lucky because I have good solutions.”

Left back Pervis Estupinan and Argentina playmaker Facundo Buonanotte were also declared fit as both missed the Old Trafford clash due to fatigue following busy international breaks.