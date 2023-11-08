Roberto De Zerbi said Pervis Estupinan could return for Brighton at Ajax on Thursday night (November 9).

The Ecuadorian had been a key member of this Brighton team before he was withdrawn at halftime during the 6-1 loss at Aston Villa with a muscle injury on September 30.

The 25-year-old is the only natural left back in the squad and his absence has had a negative impact on the team, who are without a league win in five games.

Providing an injury update at the Johan Cruyff Arena, De Zerbi said: “Estupinan is with us, coming on the bench.

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

"Maybe he can play one part of the game. I wouldn’t like to take any risks with him. There are not too many solutions in that position.

"We are trying to put him in the condition to play part of the game or Sunday in another important game [against Sheffield United].”

The Italian said Tariq Lamptey is ‘not ready yet’. The full-back was due to be in the travelling squad against Everton at the weekend after suffering a muscular injury at Marseille on October 5 – but he suffered a further set-back.

"He can be available after the [international] break,” De Zerbi said.

Albion travel to Amsterdam looking to seal a second consecutive win over the Dutch giants after a 2-0 win at home. The Seagulls currently sit third in Group B, one point behind first-placed Marseille and below AEK Athens on goal difference.

A win at Ajax could put them into pole position to qualify for the knock-out rounds but it will likely be a tougher test, with the home side securing back to back wins under new manager John van't Schip.

"They are very different because they changed the coach,” De Zerbi said.

"I watched on Sunday. They played a good game and won an important game. They scored four goals, they are different.

"For us, nothing changes because we have to win the game.

“We are here to prepare a great game tomorrow. We need another three points in the table to qualify for the next step.”